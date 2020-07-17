El secreto detrás de la hermosa cabellera de Chiquis Rivera

Una técnica que su profesional perfeccionó con Jenni
Por: Redacción

Chiquis Rivera aprendió muy bien de su madre Jenni y es que la hija mayor de la fallecida cantante actualmente es una de las mujeres de la familia Rivera más populares. Y algo que sabe hacer muy bien es lucir siempre radiante en cualquier evento. Hoy te vamos a hablar sobre su hermosa cabellera y el secreto detrás de sus looks.

A la cantante se le ha visto con diferentes estilos: corto, rizado, largo y lacio y en cada ocasión luce una sana cabellera. Y según su estilista personal, se secreto es saber elegir bien sus extensiones, además de cómo ponerlas.

Por lo que cada look que ha lucido Chiquis fue cuidadosamente seleccionado por su experta, quien combina a la perfección las texturas entre el pelo real de la cantante y crea especialmente para ella cada una de las extensiones.

Fue gracias a Jenni Rivera que se pudo perfeccionar la técnica para colocarlas pues la Diva de la Banda en sus conciertos utilizaba muchos estilos y como no había tiempo de peinarla tan rápido, acudía a quitar y poner las extensiones con rapidez.

He drives me nuts sometimes, but has a heart of gold. 🤴🏼💛 He means well, and wants the best for everyone. He's not greedy, envious or vengeful, which makes me feel peace in my heart, and is exactly what I need, especially in times like these. He's a nerd! …he knows a little bit about everything, and he if doesn't you better believe the next time you ask him he will be well informed! lol 🤓 (I know all about geography because of him! Haha) He's funny, he's a good dancer, not to mention an amazing singer … and well um, he's the life of the party anywhere he goes! 🤦🏼‍♀️ lol … anyways, what I'm basically saying is, this is my quarantine partner, and I'm so glad and thankful to God he chose him to be with me in this very moment. I can't wait to be able to dress up again and enjoy a night out with you. @lorenzomendez7 I love you fucker!🤪😍😘 #ChiZo #GodBeWithUsAll #UnitedWeStand

