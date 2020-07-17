El secreto detrás de la hermosa cabellera de Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera aprendió muy bien de su madre Jenni y es que la hija mayor de la fallecida cantante actualmente es una de las mujeres de la familia Rivera más populares. Y algo que sabe hacer muy bien es lucir siempre radiante en cualquier evento. Hoy te vamos a hablar sobre su hermosa cabellera y el secreto detrás de sus looks.
A la cantante se le ha visto con diferentes estilos: corto, rizado, largo y lacio y en cada ocasión luce una sana cabellera. Y según su estilista personal, se secreto es saber elegir bien sus extensiones, además de cómo ponerlas.
Un día a la vez…. pero, los extraño!!!! 😭🙏🏻🤍 @luiscoronelmusic @pepegarza @anabarbaramusic @donchetoalaire @tengotalentomuchotalento @canalestrellatv Nos vemos pronto con el favor de Dios. Lo más importante ahorita es que todos estemos bien. Glam Team: @sirricky @tonywonderhandsss @carlos_amaro
Por lo que cada look que ha lucido Chiquis fue cuidadosamente seleccionado por su experta, quien combina a la perfección las texturas entre el pelo real de la cantante y crea especialmente para ella cada una de las extensiones.
Fue gracias a Jenni Rivera que se pudo perfeccionar la técnica para colocarlas pues la Diva de la Banda en sus conciertos utilizaba muchos estilos y como no había tiempo de peinarla tan rápido, acudía a quitar y poner las extensiones con rapidez.
He drives me nuts sometimes, but has a heart of gold. 🤴🏼💛 He means well, and wants the best for everyone. He’s not greedy, envious or vengeful, which makes me feel peace in my heart, and is exactly what I need, especially in times like these. He’s a nerd! …he knows a little bit about everything, and he if doesn’t you better believe the next time you ask him he will be well informed! lol 🤓 (I know all about geography because of him! Haha) He’s funny, he’s a good dancer, not to mention an amazing singer … and well um, he’s the life of the party anywhere he goes! 🤦🏼♀️ lol … anyways, what I’m basically saying is, this is my quarantine partner, and I’m so glad and thankful to God he chose him to be with me in this very moment. I can’t wait to be able to dress up again and enjoy a night out with you. @lorenzomendez7 I love you fucker!🤪😍😘 #ChiZo #GodBeWithUsAll #UnitedWeStand
