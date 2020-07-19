“¡Eres una heroína!”: conmovedor homenaje a Naya Rivera recuerda que murió salvando a su hijo

Big Sean, rapero ex novio de Naya Rivera, honró a la actriz con un mensaje en Instagram en el que reveló que aún se siente muy afligido por el deceso.
“Descansa en paz, Naya, ¡Dios bendiga tu alma! Gracias por bendecirnos a todos con tu talento y tu presencia. ¡Eres una heroína! No sólo por cómo salvaste a tu hijo, sino también por las barreras que derribaste para tanta gente, para que se sintieran seguros de sí mismo y se mantuvieran firmes y orgullosos”, expresó el rapero.
Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾
Big Sean, quien estuvo comprometido con Naya en 2014, también señaló que aprecia y valora todo lo que sucedió en su relación, ya que eso lo hizo más sabio y una mejor persona.
“Todavía estoy muy afligido y en estado de shock. No puedo creer que esto sea real. Rezo por ti y tu familia”, añadió.
Rivera falleció ahogada accidentalmente en un lago de California el pasado 8 de julio, donde había acudido para pasar una tarde recreativa con su hijo de 4 años.
