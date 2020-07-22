VIDEO: Un potente rayo golpea la Estatua de la Libertad durante una tormenta en Nueva York

Un video compartido en las redes sociales capturó el momento en que la Estatua de la Libertad fue golpeada por un rayo masivo el miércoles, durante una poderosa tormenta eléctrica en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“El mejor video que he capturado”, escribió el fotógrafo Mikey Cee cuando lo publicó en Twitter.
The best video I ever captured. #NewYork #WeatherChannel #NYC pic.twitter.com/cOBqTqJ9LO
— Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 22, 2020
Mikey Cee había publicado antes en Twitter un video de fuertes vientos cerca de la isla Ellis.
WAS THIS A TORNADO JUST NOW AT ELLIS ISLAND?! Just got this footage at work. Easily 60mph winds. That was insane! @LeeGoldbergABC7 pic.twitter.com/SPzUgeBP1W
— Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 22, 2020
Otros también publicaron increíbles imágenes de la potente tormenta:
Shocking! pic.twitter.com/ap1hlb3pgO
— Matt (@mattc9801) July 22, 2020
Breathtaking bolts at Beach Haven West, NJ, courtesy of @helenamatarante !! @JimCantore @Ginger_Zee @LeeGoldbergABC7 @ReedTimmerAccu @accuweather @WeatherNation @nynjpaweather @DaveCurren @StuOstro @brian4NY @weatherchannel @JSHurricaneNews @Zeke_O @GarySzatkowski #NJwx #LBI pic.twitter.com/M71NrXCW49
— WeatherReMarks (@WeatherReMarks) July 23, 2020
Lightning strikes the Hudson River during a thunderstorm in New York City this evening #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #thunderstorm #lightning @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/XXKPgRVeWL
— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) July 22, 2020
One World Trade Center is struck by lightning during tonight's evening thunderstorm in New York City #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc @_WTCOfficial #thunderstorm #lightning @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/aLOKJIPrcC
— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) July 23, 2020
