Joan MacDonald: La increíble historia de esta mujer de 73 años que se convirtió en toda una influencer del fitness

View this post on Instagram

My biggest advice to all of you trying to make a big change is: JUST DON’T QUIT! 💪 When I started out on this journey (that I’m STILL on, mind you), I didn’t have high expectations. I just wanted to get off my medication and stop racing towards that hospital bed! 😩 My daughter had tried for years to persuade me to stop snacking and start following a proper eating routine, but I was just too exhausted and depressed to make it stick, or so I thought. Watching my own mother sicken and pass away in a nursing home, and hearing my own doctor tell me I needed to increase my heart medication, was the final straw. 💪 When my daughter pleaded with me one last time to join her online transformation group, I went for it. Even though I didn’t own a cell phone at the time, or know a darned thing about apps or even how to take a picture and “load” it ! 😳 t#This was a Big Leap moment for me. I did it for my health, and I did it so that I could try to enjoy my last years on this earth happy and energized. 🙏 If I could persuade you all to do it for your own health and well-being, to invest in your strength and flexibility so that you can really enjoy being in your own body, then I will be a happy woman. When you improve your health, it’s like taking a whole new lease out in life. You don’t even know all the benefits that will come your way, so you can enjoy a heap of wonderful surprises there, too. 💕 . For those of you that are unable to work with a coach, my team and I are finalizing my first ebook to help you get started. It will cover training at home, a meal plan that I am helping to put together with some of my favorite recipes, and some of my own top tips on mindset. It will be available soon, and I will keep you all updated. I’m working very hard on the exercise videos myself. 💪💪 . Have a beautiful Sunday everybody. Let’s all get through this by spreading some positivity and light on the situation. With love, Joan xx . #transformation #health #fitover70