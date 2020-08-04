En ropa interior frente al espejo, Michelle Lewin enamora y motiva a millones

Michelle Lewin arrancó los aplausos con tremenda publicación en Instagram. Y es que la venezolana reina del fitness dejó ver su escultural figura en un pequeñísimo bikini frente al espejo.
La atleta e influyente de las redes sociales envió un mensaje de motivación a sus millones de seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Motivation: where the hell did you go? -As if working out wasn't a struggle hard enough… now the real struggle is the motivation. Am I right? Training is more complicated than ever, and home workouts maybe doesn't you give that specific kick in the butt as a gym or group workout does. Gahhh…. you might ask "so when is that motivation coming back to me?" Quite frankly, and I am sorry to break it to you, but if you sit and wait for it, it won't come to you. There is, in this very moment, only one way. And it's to seize it. You must find it. It won't just come as an email. Now, in this pandemic / lockdown / economy depression / your home feels like the last place you want to be / mask wearing episode, we must think very differently. Videos like this might have kicked you out of that couch and straight into the gym about 5 months ago. At least, that has always been my point. But now it might seem even further away to become the best version of yourself. And it's now the discipline must kick in. And with discipline, the motivation will follow. And when the motivation is back, thanks to your discipline, then you are unstoppable… -So go get it! And do it now. (To help you a bit on the way, I have made some changes to my home workout program on the app Fitplan. Download it for free from my website, link in my bio, and try it out for free the first 7 days)
“Querida motivación: ¿a dónde demonios te fuiste?
Como si trabajar no fuera suficiente, ahora el verdadero reto es la motivación. ¿Tengo razón? Entrenar es más complicado que nunca. En casa quizás no haya algo que te patee el trasero como en el gimnasio en el trabajo grupal”, expresó Michelle.
La deportista explicó que hay que buscar y encontrar esa motivación “porque no llegará por correo”.
Con disciplina y amor propio se puede encontrar la motivación a pesar de problemas tan fuertes como la pandemia y la crisis económica.
Sin duda que al mirar lo que logra el trabajo fuerte, hay suficiente motivación para ejercitarse en casa.
View this post on Instagram
Woha… I just WISH I could say this is my Sunday hangover face due to a fun night out parting with my friends at a club somewhere… but it’s not. It’s just my morning face🤷🏼♀️ I hate being hangover, but right now, I miss everything about what we call “normal” #NormalityPLEASEcomeBack
