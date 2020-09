El modesto auto que Alejandro Sanz manejó durante muchos años 

View this post on Instagram

2010 Citroën C6 3.0 HdiF V6 Ligne Business. Imho the last true Citroën and the grandson of the CX. According to the owner one of only twelve white ones delivered. He told me he still gets a smile on his face every time he drives it having owned the car for two years ( with 241bhp I can imagine 😉) #frenchfriday #carsofinstagram #instacar #carstagram #drivetastefully #citroen #citroën #citroenfanphoto #citroenc6 #frenchcar #moteurflottant