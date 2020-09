El video de Britney Spears cantando cuando era niña que muestra su potente voz

View this post on Instagram

I am slightly obsessed with this shirt I got in Morocco …. it is hand-stitched 🧵 !!!! The colors are muted … I normally like bright colors but don’t necessarily wear bright colors !!!! Anyhow … if you have ever seen the movie Confessions of a Shopaholic …. you’d get a better understanding of why it is so hard to get rid of certain pieces of clothing !!!! Ps swipe right for another big eyes moment 😉👀🌹!!!!