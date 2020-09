Olivia Newton-John cumple 72 años: así ha sido la trágica vida de la actriz tras alcanzar el éxito con ‘Vaselina’

View this post on Instagram

Challenge accepted #womensupportingwomen . Thank you @carolcantkeepquiet for nominating me. Sending love and strength to all of you strong women challenged by cancer🧡 i challenge my dear friend @the_susan_george. She started her “Lasting Life” charity to help cancer patients in memory of her husband and for the joy she brings the world with the most beautiful Arabian horses I have ever seen 🧡