Kate Beckinsale le manda solidario mensaje a Chrissy Teigen tras revelar que ella también perdió un hijo

El apoyo no es algo que le falte a Chrissy Teigen en los últimos días. La presentadora de televisión ha demostrado en redes sociales el dolor profundo que siente por haber perdido a su tercer hijo, producto de su unión con John Legend.
En un embarazo que se convirtió en el más difícil de su vida, la conductora no ha podido reparar el corazón roto por no poder dar a luz a su bebé, el cual concibió de forma natural con el compositor, músico y cantante.
Amigos, colegas y familiares manifestaron su cariño y compresión para Teigen y Legend, compartiendo el sentimiento que la pareja, padres de otros dos pequeños, han tenido que afrontar en los últimos días.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Y una de las famosas que se puso del lado de ambos fue la actriz Kate Beckinsale. La protagonista de “Inframundo” reviró las críticas que le han llovido a la también modelo por ir retratando su dolor en Instagram.
“He notado que la gente critica a Chrissy Teigen por compartir fotos profundamente íntimas de la pérdida de su bebé. Como si existiera algún protocolo a seguir durante una calamidad tan devastadora”, redactó en su cuenta personal quien también estuvo en la película de Pearl Harbor.
En sintonía con Teigen, desgraciadamente por no una bonita razón, Kate confesó que ella también pasó por exactamente lo mismo que la conductora.
I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt. Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x
“Hace años, perdí un bebé a las 20 semanas. Me las había arreglado para mantener mi embarazo en silencio y colapsé absolutamente por dentro y nadie se habría enterado.
“Cuando vives una experiencia como esta hay dolor, vergüenza y conmoción. Además de la angustia de ver que tu cuerpo continúa trabajando después de la pérdida como si tuvieras un hijo que criar. Hay leche, pero nadie a quien alimentar”.
Beckinsale refirió que admira el cariño que ha reflejado John Legend pues se aprecia que apoya a Chrissy durante el doloroso camino que han emprendido juntos.
“Este puede ser el período de tiempo más solitario y que más destruye el alma. Especialmente si no estás en la posición de tener una pareja que te brinde apoyo y conexión emocional como la que tiene Chrissy. Creo que es un honor poder entrar en el dolor de otra persona, especialmente con un tema como este que tan a menudo pone a una mujer al límite.
“Envía apoyo o guarda silencio. Este es un momento realmente difícil de soportar. Bendiciones y abrazos para todos”, aseguró en su larga publicación.
Al igual que Chrissy Teigen, Kate Beckinsale es madre una jovencita de 21 años llamada Lily Mo Sheen, fruto de su vínculo con Michael Sheen, por lo que definitivamente la actriz ha vivido en carne propia lo que la presentadora ha sufrido.
