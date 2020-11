Celebran su boda por Zoom pues la pandemia los obligó a estar en diferentes países

View this post on Instagram

He is my best friend , my partner in crime , someone I can talk to for hours without getting tired . We build our relationship with a hell of an effort , at the beginning this guy used to drive for an hour and a half every day to pick me up and drop me off from my house only to see me . Then , when it was time to go back home , he flew 10k Kmts only to come and see me . He has given me more love than anyone , he taught a whole new level of love . He laughs at my jokes , he shares everything with me , he is the ONE. I’m missing him so bad right now , and it got me thinking that the only reason I have the strength to overcome this stupid quarentine and this stupid virus , it’s because I know for sure that at the end of this it would be me and him for the rest of our lives . I love you babe , I’m waiting for you ! ( something cheesy for all the anniversaries we keep missing 😂)