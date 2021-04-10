Bebé murió baleado por su hermanito de 3 años en Texas y nadie llamó a 911

The tragic deadly shooting happened at the hands of a 3-year-old boy in the same apartment.​ https://t.co/dDOHum0LDm

Un bebé de 8 meses murió por una pistola aparentemente disparada por su hermano de 3 años, quien de alguna manera se apoderó del arma cargada dentro de su apartamento de Houston, Texas.

Cuatro adultos estaban dentro de la casa en el complejo de apartamentos Waterford Grove, en 3100 Crestdale Drive, cuando ocurrió el tiroteo ayer cerca de las 11:00 a.m., pero ninguno llamó a 911, informaron Click2Houston y ABC News, citando a la policía local.

El infante fue baleado en el abdomen. En lugar de llamar a las autoridades, dos de los adultos llevaron al bebé herido al Memorial Hermann Hospital Memorial City, pero no pudieron salvarlo, según el informe.

Tras varias horas de búsqueda, la policía recuperó una pistola dentro del vehículo para transportar al bebé. No se han presentado cargos y el tiroteo sigue bajo investigación.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives have recovered the gun. It was located in the vehicle that family members used to take the eight-month-old boy to the hospital.

