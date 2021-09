$100 recibirá cada alumno de kinder en Nueva York: primera ciudad con programa de ayuda universitaria “Baby Bonds”

.@NYCKidsRISE is going city-wide! Starting this year, ALL @nycschools kindergarten students will automatically receive an NYC Scholarship Account, regardless of family income or immigration status.



We’re at P.S. 196 in Brooklyn with @nycmayor & @DOEChancellor to share the news! pic.twitter.com/LvdcH24FZM— NYC Kids RISE (@NYCKidsRISE) September 15, 2021