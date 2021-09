Policía admitió que iba a abusar sexualmente de niñas de 8 y 10 años a cambio de $200 dólares en Nueva Jersey

UPDATE: A disgraced Jersey City police officer admitted Thursday that he drove to Atlantic City expecting to have sex with two girls – one 8 years old, the other 10 — for $200. #dailyvoice #cliffviewpilot #jerseycitypd #atlanticcity #childsex https://t.co/e7vxiV90x9— DV Bergen County (@DVBergen) September 16, 2021