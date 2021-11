En la ciudad de Nueva York recorren 11 millas a favor de 11 millones de indocumentados

Immigrant communities are marching 11 miles to @SenSchumer’s #Brooklyn apartment today! We want him to keep his promises & deliver a path to #citizenship for the 11 million! #WeAreHome @Telemundo47 @NBCNewYork @NY1noticias @NY1 @NYDailyNews @ABC7NY @PIX11News @CBSNews @eldiariony pic.twitter.com/cHimrUBFrA