Dwayne Johnson confiesa que orina en una botella durante sus entrenamientos

RED NOTICE shatters opening day records for NETFLIX around the world 🌎🤯🙏🏾

With outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!!

🍿🍿🍿👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

This was @sevenbucksprod’s first deliverable for a streaming platform. Critical we delivered for your families worldwide.

THANK YOU!!!

dj 🖤🕺🏽👊🏾🥃 pic.twitter.com/c9EFeaefwb— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 14, 2021