Video captó balacera contra 4 hombres en plena calle de Harlem, Nueva York

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 11/15/21 @ 8:16 PM, front of 621 Lenox Ave @NYPD32Pct the unidentified individual discharged a handgun multiple times striking four victims. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/DK2EvCh9y6— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 7, 2021