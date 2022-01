Vuelos cancelados y escuelas afectadas, pero no cerradas por la nevada en Nueva York

Snow continues to fall across NYC. A @NWSNewYorkNY Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.



❄️Allow for extra travel time. New Yorkers are urged to use public transportation.



❄️If you must drive, drive slowly. Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible. pic.twitter.com/3SOvCJGHrU— NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 7, 2022