ONU supervisará desde Colombia operaciones para combatir el narcotráfico y otros delitos en 6 países

Proud to jointly launch @UNODC Strategic Vision for Latin America & Caribbean today with 🇨🇴 President @IvanDuque & VP @mluciaramirez.

Its time to fight corruption, org crime& drugs with a people-centered approach linking dev to peace, security& rule of lawhttps://t.co/jTutt80c6O pic.twitter.com/ouIQnij5MG