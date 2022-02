VIDEO: El angustiante momento en que un policía de Colorado rescata a un perro atrapado entre las llamas de un carro

Cop of the Week – MICHAEL GREGOREK



Gregorek, an officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, set his personal safety aside and saved a dog from a car engulfed in flames. We thank you for your bravery and service. #bluelivesmattter #Police #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/fv5fhxVUWp— ListsOfInterest (@ListsOfInterest) February 10, 2022