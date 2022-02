La Agencia de Energía Atómica asegura que aumento de radiación en Chernóbil “no supone peligro para el público”

The IAEA is following #Ukraine situation with grave concern, appeals for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put Ukraine #nuclear facilities at risk, Director @RafaelMGrossi says.

