“El olor era horrible”: latino tenía 27 perros maltratados en su hogar en Nueva York

27 dogs were rescued yesterday after being found in inhumane conditions in Brooklyn by their owner. In collaboration with the @NYPD79Pct Neighborhood Coordination Officers, the @ASPCA, & Veterinary Forensic Technicians, the animals were seized & are receiving the care they need. pic.twitter.com/XrYMH8xp7M— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 8, 2022