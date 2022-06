Piden $25 millones de dólares por lujosa casa de Kieran Culkin en ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin interpreta a Roman Roy en 'Succession'

Foto: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Succession' during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) / Getty Images