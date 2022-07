¿Nadie los quiere fichar? 10 estrellas del fútbol que todavía están sin equipo

Luís Suarez won’t join River Plate: “I was really tempted despite my plan to stay in Europe because River were pushing a lot to sign me, but the deal has collapsed as they’re now out of the Copa Libertadores”, Luís tells Ovación. 🚨🇺🇾 #transfers



Suárez, available as free agent. pic.twitter.com/oFHtQ6b2Xq