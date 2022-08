Rusia está preparando un ataque militar a la ciudad natal del presidente Volodymyr Zelensky

#Russia shot an anti-tank guided missile ( #ATGM) on a minibus transporting civilians attempting to leave #Starosillya, #Kherson region. The result is:

•2 dead

•5 injured



They were all civilians. The surviving injured are being treated at a hospital in Kryvyi Rih.#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/kUbzgkZp04— Mveiga Aldemira (@AldemiraVeiga) August 1, 2022