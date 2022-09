Rapera latina Cardi B donó $100,000 dólares al visitar escuela donde estudió en El Bronx, Nueva York

We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 #InTheBronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater. Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi! pic.twitter.com/dlvhMbhXiA— Chancellor David C. Banks (@DOEChancellor) September 13, 2022