VIDEO: Así operan ladrones para robar en viviendas en Queens

WANTED for Burglary in the vicinity of 241st Street and 83 Avenue. #Queens @NYPD105pct on 9/29/22 @ 12:45 PM unidentified individuals forcibly entered the house by breaking a rear sliding door and removed a jewelry Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/p3SKjEz6Bj