Guardia Costera estadounidense entregó a 96 migrantes haitianos a autoridades de Bahamas

#Breaking #USCGC Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, 1 Ugandan, 1 Bahamian to @TheRBDF, Sun.



Smugglers don't care if you live or die as evident by how overloaded this boat was & how long these people went w/o food & water. – Capt. Kinsey



