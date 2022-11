Hispano vandalizó Catedral de San Patricio y otras iglesias de Nueva York: crimen de odio

🚨WANTED-CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (HATE CRIME): On 10/28/22 at approx. 12:24PM, vicinity of E 50 & 5 Ave @NYPDMTN Manhattan. Juan Velez threw a wrench at a building which that is a part of St. Patricks' Cathedral & broke a window. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/4u0pzkal6E