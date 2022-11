Sentencian a alborotador del 6 de enero que afirmó seguir órdenes presidenciales de Trump para irrumpir en el Capitolio

Dustin Byron Thompson, Columbus, Ohio Man who stormed U.S. Capitol on January 6, sentenced to

3 years in prison. Had blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot.



Associated Press https://t.co/0grNcVx0Sb



(Dept of Justice photo)#Ohio#DustinByronThompson

#Trump#Jan6thInsurrection pic.twitter.com/1EhbXPgNWc