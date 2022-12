Tragedia de 17 inmigrantes muertos en incendio residencial de Nueva York fue causada por batería de litio e-bike, calentador y puertas defectuosas

Hard not to be moved by the memorial set up by mourners near Twin Parks. None of the fire’s 17 victims, which included several families, were older than 50; the youngest was two years old. All but two of the victims were from Gambia or of Gambian descent. pic.twitter.com/GwelGrftsY— claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) January 14, 2022