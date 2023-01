Nuevo fármaco cura a un hombre de California que padecía cáncer terminal

A newly-approved cancer drug is giving patients hope for remission.



Doctors gave Juan Yee a year to live. Now, he said a first-of-its-kind lymphoma drug led to a 5-year remission: "I wouldn't have a chance to see my grandson if I had given up." ❤️ https://t.co/5SdmqQbIJs pic.twitter.com/IPscgob17s