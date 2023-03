Más de 40 embarcaciones chinas son reportadas alrededor de la isla reclamada por Filipinas

As of 13 March, after first swarming (3-7 March) then scattering (8-11 March), the number of PRC Maritime Militia at the Pag-Asa Cays and nearby Subi Reef have returned back to the levels we're used to.

Image: @planet @StanfordGKC #philippines #china #soutchinasea https://t.co/4uWgcYtHWg pic.twitter.com/z3AVG2Hxw3