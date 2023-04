Contratista murió arrollado trabajando a plena luz en una autopista de Queens, Nueva York

58 NYSDOT lives lost on the job. The 2023 Workers Memorial in Syracuse was a well attended reminder to respect our work zones. NYSDOT Commissioner Dominguez stated, we all play a role in keeping our workers safe. Slow down, put your phone away and pay attention when traveling. pic.twitter.com/X1Tr8w12sH— NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) April 27, 2023