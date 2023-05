Policía captura a sospechoso que arrolló a dos oficiales de NYPD en persecución en Manhattan

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 4/19 at approx 5 PM at the intersection of Madison Avenue & East 30th Street in Manhattan, Benjamin Abrams struck two uniformed officers with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9WpqEC5Lw4— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 22, 2023