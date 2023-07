Autoridades buscan a sujeto que intentó agredir sexualmente a una mujer en una calle de Queens

🚨WANTED for SEXUAL ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 7/1/23 at approx. 1:58 PM, in the vicinity of 27 St & 30 Ave in Queens, the suspect approached a 20-year-old female and put his hand up her shorts, touching her private area. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ezry0evRwD