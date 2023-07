Anciano disparado fatalmente en Queens por sujeto en scooter era padre de seis hijos y se dirigía a orar a una mezquita

NYPD arrested alleged killer Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn.



He’s accused of shooting 4 people in Queens, one of whom died — 86 yr old Homod Ali Saeidi, a father of 6.



Saeidi was on his way to pray at his local mosque when he was randomly shot in the back.



