Hispano sin hogar acusado de agresión al tratar de arrancarle los ojos a un hombre en un ataque no provocado en El Bronx

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know him? On 11/10 at 8:10 PM, near University Avenue between W183 St & W188 St, this individual struck a 49-year-old male with an object and slashed a 52-year-old female with an object before fleeing.



Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/T7HAuZz8IL