Alerta por niño hispano desaparecido tras visitar una tienda Nike en Queens, Nueva York

🚨MISSING🚨: Have you seen 16-year-old Jose Astacio? He was last seen on 11/19/23 at approx. 12:56 AM near 163rd Street and Teller Avenue in the Bronx.



If you have any info DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8hK0x1T0t1