Sujeto que orinaba en vehículo estacionado de Manhattan le cortó el cuello a hombre que le pidió que se detuviera

WANTED for an Assault , in front of 404 East 14th St Manhattan @NYPD9pct on 1/21/24 @ 5:05 PM individual approached the victim and hit her in the head multiple times with a sharp object and forcibly took the victim’s purse. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/PQgDjNQoks