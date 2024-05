Vasiliy Lomachenko volvió a lo más alto del boxeo tras vencer a George Kambosos

Vasyl Lomachenko DOMINATES George Kambosos and gets the stoppage in the 11th round with a SICKENING body shot to win the IBF World Lightweight Title 🤢



Loma is back ladies and gents and you best bloody believe it 🔥



🎬 @TRBoxing #LomaKambosos pic.twitter.com/QjbYxFbvL5