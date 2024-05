Pensó que era alérgica al maquillaje y descubre que tiene cáncer

This has been my most requested video. It took me 3 years to get diagnosed with cancer which is why this video is so long…part 2 to follow! 🫶#fyp #thyroidcancer #mcas #mastcellactivationsyndrome #teenagecancertrust #thyroidcancerawarness #cancerfighter #papillarycarcinoma #cancersurvivor #cancerinyour20s #macmillancancersupport #cancerawareness #younglivesvscancer #cancerfree #cancerdiagnosis