Expulsan a Joey Chestnut de la competencia anual de Hot Dogs en Nueva York

15-year rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will be competing in a LIVE hot dog eating competition on Monday, September 2 titled "CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF" 🌭🔥



Who will be crowned the Glizzy Goat?



