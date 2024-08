Andrea Pirlo fue despedido de Sampdoria después de tres jornadas de liga

OFFICIAL: Andrea Pirlo has been sacked by Sampdoria 😕



His Sampdoria only picked up 1 point in their first 3 matches in Serie B:



🤝 Frosinone 2-2 Sampdoria

❌ Sampdoria 0-1 Reggiana

❌ Salernitana 3-2 Sampdoria



Andrea Sottil has replaced him at the job in hopes of bringing the… pic.twitter.com/cnKsdO7DRE