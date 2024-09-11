Alerta por cierre de calles y desvío de buses en Nueva York: dos semanas de Asamblea General ONU

Como es tradición, septiembre implica cierre de calles en Nueva York por la Asamblea General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), que trae a la ciudad a cientos de líderes mundiales con sus extensivas comitivas y caravanas.

Este año el calendario del cierre de vías por la 79na edición de la Asamblea General (UNGA) va del 10 al 24 de septiembre, aunque el grueso de las actividades se concentra los días 22 y 23 con la presencia de jefes de estado y presidentes, ocasión que muchos activistas aprovechan para organizar protestas.

Los cierres de calles son mayormente en Midtown y el Upper East Side, pero el tráfico suele congestionarse en todo Manhattan y también varias líneas de buses MTA son desviadas, así como se limita la entrada a las estaciones de las líneas 4, 5, 6, 7, F y Q. Para los cambios actualizados en las rutas de buses y accesos al Metro, consulte MTA.

Un mapa en tiempo real de las calles cerradas en NYC puede siempre consultarse aquí. Las que están afectadas del 10 al 24 de septiembre en Manhattan son:

-FDR Drive entre Whitehall St y 42nd St.

-Toda el área entre East 86th, East 80th St, Park Av y 5th Av.

-Toda el área entre 60th St, 34th St, 1st Av y 3rd Av.

-Toda el área entre 57th, 45th St, 3rd Av y Madison Av.

-Toda el área entre 58th St, 49th St, Madison Av y 6th Av/Av of the Americas.

-Toda el área entre West 47th St, West 44th St, 7th Av y 8th Av.

-Grand Army Plaza entre 58th St y 60th St.

-Grand Army Plaza entre East Drive y 5th Av.

-8th Av entre West 49th St y West 44th St.

-6th Av entre West 59th St y West 46th St.

-5th Av entre East 63rd St y East 49th St.

-Madison Av entre East 58th St y East 42nd St.

-Vyerbilt Av entre East 47th St y East 42nd St.

-Park Av entre East 62nd St y East 45th St.

-Lexington Av entre East 57th St y East 42nd St.

-East 63rd St entre 5th Av y Madison Av.

-East 62nd St entre 5th Av y Park Av.

-East 61st St entre 5th Av y Lexington Av.

-West 59th St entre 7th Av y 5th Av.

-West/East 58th St entre Broadway y 6th Av / Av of the Americas.

-West/East 57th St entre 7th Av y Dead End / FDR Drive.

-West 56th St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West 55th St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West 54th St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West/East 53rd St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive.

-West 52nd St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West 51st St entre 7th Av y 6th Av.

-West/East 50th St entre 7th Av y Dead End / FDR Drive.

-West/East 49th St entre 8th Av y FDR Drive Service Road.

-FDR Drive Service Road entre East 48th St y East 49th St.

-East 48th St entre 1st Av y FDR Drive Service Road.

-West 46th St entre 8th Av y 6th Av / Av of the Americas.

-West/East 42nd St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive.

-West/East 34th St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive.