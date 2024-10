Mexicano murió arrollado igual que su padre: tragedia se repite en Nueva York

🚲Safety tips for bicyclists:



🚶‍♂️Yield to pedestrians, they have the right of way.

🚦Obey all street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car.

📵 Do not use cellphones or ride while distracted.

➡ Ride in the same direction as traffic.



Ride safely & share the road. pic.twitter.com/AP9NnBmrGW