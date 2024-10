Niño de 2 años quedó aterrorizado al casi ser secuestrado por desconocida en El Bronx, según su abuelo

WANTED-ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: On 10/15/24@NYPD48Pct an unidentified individual followed a 23-yr-old female & her 2-yr-old child into a laundry room located @ 988 E 180 St While inside the unidentified individual grabbed the victim by the arm and demanded she give her the child. pic.twitter.com/PlLwwlQ5fA