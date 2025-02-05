How We Win the War for Our Children’s Attention

When I became New York’s first-ever Mom Governor, I vowed to fight for our state’s children as if they were my own. I’m taking those efforts to our schools–because I know that it’s critical for every child to learn and grow in distraction-free environments. Over the past year, I’ve convened listening sessions with parents, teachers, administrators, and students to address one of the greatest barriers to student success: the non-stop distractions generated by cell phones that seem permanently attached to our children’s hands.

What I heard was staggering. Everyone agreed that phones in our schools were holding our kids back–including a stressed out teen who said, “you have to save us from ourselves.” We cannot wait to solve this problem; endless debates will only plunge our kids into further suffering. That’s why I’m now proposing a landmark policy to restrict the use of smartphones and other digital distractions in New York’s public schools.

Since taking office, I’ve pursued an ambitious agenda to improve children’s lives. We’ve built new playgrounds, improved school facilities, and invested millions to reduce maternal and infant mortality. Last year, I signed into law first-in-the-nation legislation shielding our kids from addictive social media feeds and liberating them from the grip of digital devices. While we’ve made great progress, our work is far from done.

Across New York—in big cities and one-stoplight hamlets alike—our kids’ heads are down, their eyes glued to screens. Smartphones, smart watches, and tablets command their attention. Reels and notifications prove far more intriguing than the lesson on the blackboard or whatever Mom is saying. If it’s hard for adults to put devices down—imagine how much harder it is for children still learning discipline and self-control? And when our kids focus more on memes than math, they fall behind.

Experts agree with me. NYU Professor Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, warns that “the never-ending stream of interruptions takes a toll on adolescents’ ability to think and may leave permanent marks on their rapidly reconfiguring brains.” With something as precious as a child’s developing mind, I won’t sit idly by and watch as we set our kids up for lifetimes of suffering.

The new policy I’ve proposed is as straightforward as it will be effective: no phones or internet-enabled devices in our schools from the first bell until the last. Schools will have flexibility in deciding how to store devices, freeing teachers to focus on what they do best—teaching.

I know that change is sometimes hard– and can be frightening. While the vast majority of parents agree that cell phones pose a problem in school, I understand some have concerns about staying in touch with their kids. That’s why I required that schools establish ways for parents to contact their children during the school day when necessary. First responders also urged me to move forward with this policy, cautioning that in emergencies, distracted children often fail to follow instructions.

This adjustment may not be easy, but it is the right thing to do. As adults, it’s our responsibility to protect our children from harm–whether it’s alcohol, tobacco, or addictive social media algorithms. Let’s not forget: distraction-free education isn’t a radical idea. For generations, people have gone to school, made friends, and grown into themselves without the shackles of a cell phone. By returning our schools to sanctuaries of learning, we’re prioritizing our children’s wellbeing over big tech’s profits.

I have one prediction as we wean our children from these addictive devices: we’re all going to be amazed. Amazed at how loud their laughter rings. Amazed at their curiosity and creativity. Amazed by how much energy they have to play, express themselves, and just be kids again. Together, we’re setting our children free—and the future has never looked brighter.

Kathy Hochul is the Governor of New York.