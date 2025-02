JPMorgan Chase emite nuevas restricciones a Zelle por estafas de $456.000.000 en un año

FILE - The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo is displayed at their headquarters in New York, in this Monday, Oct. 21, 2013, file photo. A person close to the talks says the Justice Department and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have reached agreement on all issues in a $13 billion settlement of a civil inquiry into the company's sales of low-quality mortgage-backed securities that collapsed in value in the financial crisis. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Crédito: Seth Wenig | AP