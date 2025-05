Nueva York acogerá por segunda ocasión del 20 al 22 de junio el Fanatics Fest 2025

Mark your calendars! Round two of Athlete Autographs & Photo Ops starts soon—secure yours early before they’re gone!



Onsale dates:

⭐️OnLocation Platinum VIP Presale – Monday, May 19 @ 10AM ET

⭐️VIP Presale – Wednesday, May 21 @ 10AM ET

⭐️GA Onsale – Thursday, May 22 @ 10AM ET… pic.twitter.com/sIh8eSMLLH