Accidente de Air India: La joven pasajera que salvó su vida por un retraso en el tráfico

Meet Bhoomi Chauhan. She missed her Air India flight by just 10 minutes — the same one that tragically crashed in Ahmedabad today. 🇮🇳💔



That small delay ended up saving her life. Sometimes, fate really does give you a second chance. 🙏🏽🥺 #PlaneCrashIndia#planecrash pic.twitter.com/FYfV50gxio